Fearing protest security beefed up at Israel embassy

[India], December 09 (ANI): The security at Israel embassy in New Delhi has been beefed up on Saturday fearing protests.

Sources said police received inputs about some groups who had planned to protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and shifting of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Water cannons and anti-riot teams were sent to the embassy as soon as the district headquarters received the information.

The move has rankled many countries and groups across the world.

Though there were no protests or disruption in law and order across the city, police said security had been upgraded and will remain in place for a few days. "We had placed water cannons and barricaded the road outside. Traffic was also monitored and regulated to ensure the protesters do not surprise us," said a senior police officer. Armed police personnel in control room vans have also been posted on the road outside the embassy and ordered to remain on guard. The officer said no embassy officer had approached the police and the security was increased suo-moto by police. When contacted, Israel embassy spokesperson refused to comment. The government steps up security for a diplomatic mission based either on its own assessment or on the request of the mission. (ANI)