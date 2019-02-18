Fearing retaliation, JeM terrorists moving hideout: Army sources on Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have moved from their hideouts to locations near populated areas fearing retaliation from security forces, the Indian Army sources said.

The sources further revealed that the Army is constantly briefing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior government functionaries on the developments in Kashmir, after dastardly Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan Army positions across the border on the Line of Control (LoC) are seeing heightened activities as they are on high operational alert, the sources said.

This major development came after the 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)