Federal Front: Telangana CM, Akhilesh bat for 'qualitative change'

[India] May 2 (ANI): In a bid to form a federal front ahead of the 2019 general elections, Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed a joint press conference on Wednesday in Hyderabad and said that a "qualitative change" should come into the country.

"It has been seven decades but still the desire of people has not been fulfilled. That is the reason why a change should be brought in the country," said the Telangana Chief Minister.

He said that he was trying to bring a "qualitative change" in order to put the country on the path to progress on the desired lines.

Chief Minister Rao told media that he discussed "each and every step" with the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in this regard, only to be highly supported by the latter.

"Previous central governments disappointed the public. I am happy that K Chandrashekhar Rao is working towards uniting regional parties across India. If anyone can stop BJP, it is only the collective effort of regional parties," said Akhilesh Yadav during the joint press conference.

"He always supports my views. Now we are planning to carry forward this mission," the Telangana Chief Minister further said.

The Telangana Chief Minister reiterated that the past governments did a lot of wrong things in the name of development and so it was time to build a bond between the leaders of the several states to protest the mistakes.

He also said that a quantum jump was needed in the thinking process to make way for development in this country.

Quantifying this ideal, he emphasised that they "cannot spoil the future of the younger generation".

He said that he was going to meet few of his friends in Delhi in order to further this mission.

"A single person cannot bring development in such a big country. Whoever we meet, will take part in our plan," pointer the Chief Minister.

Lauding his efforts, Akhilesh said that in four years, he solved the water problem in the state.

"There are many more developments done by the Chief Minister in just four years. Now the country wants a change. Seeing his work it can be said that this effort will definitely bring development in the country," added the Samajwadi party chief.

Akhilesh stressed on the fact that if the talented people were given the right amount of opportunities, none of them would ever dream of earning their livelihood in foreign countries.

Earlier on April 10, Yoga Guru Ramdev met the daughter of Rao and Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha and hinted at extending his support to Telangana over the demand for the third front.

Last month, Rao had said that the idea of 'third front' pitched by him, would be for the people of the country.

In March, Rao had met the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the same. Interacting with the media after meeting his West Bengal counterpart, Rao had said that the third front would not be a mere alliance of a few political parties but for the people.

Mamata had also urged all the opposition parties to work closely together against the NDA. (ANI)