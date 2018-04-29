Feels great to hear Indian music on foreign soil: PM Modi

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Indian artists for their popularity across the globe and said that it felt great to hear the famous Bollywood rendition 'Tu tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha' in China for his welcome.

"Feels great to hear Indian music on foreign soil, especially when the host nation plays it! Our artistes are popular across the world. @ashabhosle" the Prime Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi's response came as Asha Bhosle sought to know how he felt when he heard her 1982 song in Wuhan.

Bhosle told ANI that she is surprised that her song was liked by people who don't understand the language. On day 1 of the 'heart to heart summit,' a group of Chinese musicians surprised Prime Minister Modi by playing the famous Bollywood number, which garnered praises from all over. Rishi Kapoor, who had featured in the song, also took to his Twitter handle to express happiness over the same. "Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Original Version) Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle | Yeh Vaada... https://youtu.be/hjfzFVw2Zjo via @YouTube. The Chinese played our song to welcome PM Modi along PM Xi in Wuhan. Honored. Thank you Pancham! ??," he Tweeted. Prime Minister Modi on Saturday evening returned from China after the two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANI)