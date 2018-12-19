Feels really good: Hamid Ansari on return to India

New Delhi: Having been detained and imprisoned in Pakistan for a total of six years over charges of espionage, 33-year-old Mumbai-based Hamid Ansari feels "really good" to have finally returned home.

"I feel really good coming back home. I am very emotional right now," Ansari said upon his arrival in the national capital.

A former teacher at the Mumbai Management College, Ansari went to Pakistan in 2012 to meet a woman whom he had befriended through social media. Ansari went missing after he was apprehended by the Pakistan intelligence agencies and local police from Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan in November 2012.

He was awarded a three-year imprisonment sentence by a military court in December 2015 after being slapped with charges of espionage and involvement in anti-state activities. The court gave the verdict after Pakistan's Ministry of Interior appraised that Ansari will be repatriated to India after completion of his prison term on December 15. Pakistani security agencies had claimed that Hamid had used fake identity card in the name of "Hamza" and had entered Pakistan through Afghanistan without travel documents.