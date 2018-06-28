Felling of trees: Centre to plant 10 lakh trees in Delhi

Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary, DS Mishra, on Thursday said that the Central Government will plant 10 lakh trees in Delhi in the next three months.

Speaking to ANi, Mishra said, "In the next 3 months, different agencies of GOI will plant more than a million trees. DDA will plant 10 lakh trees, CPWD, 50,000 & DMRC will plant 20,000 trees."

He further said that citizens-groups will be invited to take part in the tree-plantation drive.

"Expression of Interest for the acquisition of tree re-location/transplantation equipment and for engaging services of trained professional entities in this respect. Citizens groups will be invited to suggest where transplanted trees will be planted," he added.

He also said National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and Central Public Works Department will rework and redesign plans for the redevelopment of the seven General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies to avoid felling of trees. "They will try to save every tree, wherever possible the trees will be re-located and re-planted," he added. Earlier on June 25, the Delhi High Court directed the state-owned construction company NBCC to not cut any more trees in the national capital till July 4. Around 16,500 trees were likely to be cut down for the redevelopment of office and residential complex for central government officials in seven GPRA colonies i.e. Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar through NBCC and Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur through CPWD. (ANI)