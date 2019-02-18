FERA case: SC to hear ED plea against T T V Dhinakaran

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Madras High Court ruling allowing a petition by Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T T V Dhinakaran seeking copies of official documents relating to the 1996 FERA case against him.

The ED had submitted that the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA), 1973, prohibits the disclosure of any document, information, or intelligence of the department, which is highly confidential.

The case against Dhinakaran pertains to the allegation that he acquired USD 10 million in foreign exchange without obtaining permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and deposited the money in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, which has an account with Barclays Bank in the UK. (ANI)