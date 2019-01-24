FIF Terror funding case: NIA raids 8 locations across India

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at eight different locations across India in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.

The raids were conducted in Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Sikar and Jaipur (Rajasthan), Delhi, Valsad and Surat (Gujarat), and Kasargod (Kerala), read a statement.

In Gonda, NIA, along with the Uttar Pradesh ATS, raided the residence of a Madrassa teacher, named Maulana Iftikhar Ahmed. The team interrogated Ahmed for around seven hours.

During the searches across India, the NIA teams seized 26 SIM cards, 23 mobile phones, five memory cards, five hard disks, nine debit cards, one laptop, approx 2 kg gold items and cash worth Rs 21 lakhs. The terror funding case was registered by NIA on July 2 last year under Sections 17, 18, 21, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. As per the FIR, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using the same to further the terror activities. Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore-based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). It was founded in 1990 by Hafiz Mohammad Saeed. In total, four accused persons have been arrested by the NIA till date in the case. (ANI)