FIFA fan carves miniature World Cup trophy on chalk

[India] Jun 19(ANI): The whole world is under the grip of the ongoing FIFA fever with fans cheering for their favourite teams as matches are being played in host country Russia.

To celebrate the beginning of the World Cup, a Chandigarh Physical Education teacher, Balraj Singh, carved out a miniature sculpture of the FIFA World Cup trophy here.

His love for FIFA inspired him to craft a tiny fifa world cup 2018 trophy along with a small football which took him just three to four hours to complete.

"I wanted to combine my crafting talent and passion for football to create something new. I am a huge fan of the game and that is why I chose to carve the Fifa world cup trophy," Singh said. In a similar incident, a resident of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, who is a die-hard fan of Argentinean striker Lionel Messi has painted his house in the colour of Argentina's flag. The FIFA World Cup matches are going on in full swing. The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup kicked off at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, where 32 nations, divided into eight groups are fighting it out for the coveted trophy in the month-long event. This is the first time a FIFA World Cup event is being held in Russia and after eight years since the 2006 edition was held in Germany. The tournament will conclude on July 15, 2018. (ANI)