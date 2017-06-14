Fight is over right price for produce: BKU on farmers' loan waiver

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday said their fight is over the fact that the farmers are not getting the right price for what they produce.

"The fight is over the fact that farmers aren't getting right price for their produce. We ask, why does the need to waive loans arise? How many loans will you waive? Farmers need right prices. The promises, which the government made, are not implemented. The cost of purchase is high and selling is very low," BKU zonal chief Harinam Singh told ANI.

He further said if Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Government called for loan waiver policy, they should amend it fully.

"Yesterday at Jantar mantar, farmers from 12 states participated the protest. We are not creating any problem for the common people. But they are stopping us by 'lathi' and by harsh treatment, which could lead to big problems. But I would like to say that they cannot stop us. I would just like to tell them to not create such situation when the problem can become much worse," he added.

Singh said it was unfortunate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ignored its election promise.

This development comes after Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur became the epicenter of a farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties.

The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and social activists tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn't let them enter the area.

The prohibitory orders were withdrawn ahead of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit earlier today.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Mandsaur violence. Retired Justice J. K. Jain will head the one member judicial commission.

The single member commission will probe under what circumstances the farmers were killed in the agitation.

The commission will also probe the action taken by the administration and police to control the situation was appropriate or not. (ANI)