Fill administrative system with energy of 'New India': PM Modi to IAS Officers

[India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised young Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to avoid getting into a mindset that resists change and to fill India's administrative system with the energy of 'New India'.

"India has not progressed as much as it should have. Countries that have achieved independence after India faced greater resource constraints than India. Boldness is required to drive change and dynamic change is needed to transform the system. Also a fragmented administrative arrangement does not allow the collective capabilities of officers to deliver to the optimum level," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the IAS Officers of the 2015 batch at the Inaugural Session of Assistant Secretaries.

Prime Minister Modi further stated that the three months programme of Assistant Secretaries is now into its third year and would have a great impact. Urging young officers to interact freely with the senior-most officers of the Union Government over the next three months, the Prime Minister stated that by doing so the system could benefit from the combination of their energy and fresh ideas. Prime Minister Modi also asked the young officers to recall their life upto the day of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results; the challenges they faced and how they grew with opportunities. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh and senior Government Officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)