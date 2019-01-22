Fillip to Odisha tourism: Biju Patnaik International Airport gets E-Visa counter

[Odisha], Jan 22 (ANI): The Biju Patnaik International Airport has been granted the much awaited E-Visa facility. The move is a positive development and will give a boost to tourism in the state.

"The notification has been issued on December 31, but some modifications were needed to be done as per the requirements of the concerned department, infrastructure has been created, and E-Visa counter has started operating at the airport from January 16," said Suresh Chandra Hota, Biju Patnaik International Airport Director.

Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport is the 27th airport in the country having the E-Visa facility where E-Visa holders from notified 166 counties can enter India. At present, Air India and Air Asia are the only two carriers operating regular flights from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. After E-Visa facility, other airlines are exploring the Odisha market for operations. Odisha is one of the famous destinations for both local and foreign tourists. (ANI)