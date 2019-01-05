Film circuit disagrees with Shah's views on freedom of speech

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Reacting sharply to actor Naseeruddin Shah's recent remark on freedom of speech in India, filmmaker Ashok Pandit implied that the actor is being used as a political stooge ahead of the elections, and termed Amnesty India, which released shah's video message, a criminal organisation.

Days after triggering a controversy by speaking about his concerns over his children's safety in India, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Friday, in a video uploaded by the Amnesty India, alleged that "those who stand against the injustice (in India) are having their voices silenced."

In an exclusive interaction with ANI the filmmaker said, "I know elections are just around the corner and you have been planted because when somebody from the film industry speaks something it has great impact."

"Amnesty International is a criminal organisation. Many cases have been registered against it. It is only dividing the country. All these urban naxals and terrorist groups, who are working against the country, this organisation supports all of them," Pandit asserted.

Disagreeing with Naseeruddin Shah's remark on lack of freedom of speech in India the Pandit said, "If there is a lack of freedom of expression in our country, how are you (Naseeruddin) able to freely talk about everything? Nobody is stopping you from speaking your mind."

Emraan Hashmi also echoed similar views while addressing the media during a press conference held for his upcoming film 'Cheat India.' When asked if he feels he is unable to speak his mind, Emraan said, "I am able to express what I am thinking right now and I think there is freedom of speech in our country."

Naseeruddin's latest comments came in the form of a 2.14-minute video uploaded by the Amnesty India on its official Twitter handle earlier today.

In the video, Shah is heard alleging that artists and actors were "being stifled" and "journalists being silenced."

Speaking in Hindi, Shah said, "In the name of religion, walls of hate are being erected. Innocents are being killed. The country is awash with horrific hatred and cruelty."

He goes on to allege that "..those who stand against this injustice are having their offices raided, their licenses cancelled, their bank accounts frozen, their voices silenced."

Earlier in December, Shah had triggered a controversy by his comments made in a video.

"At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman. I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," the actor had said then.

However, after the controversy erupted, he had clarified, "I have made the statement as a worried Indian and I have previously also done so. I don't know for what reason I am being branded as a traitor." (ANI)