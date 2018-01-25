Films like Padmaavat shouldn't be made: Digvijaya

[India], January 25 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh castigated the release of the film Padmaavat and said that films which hurt the sentiments of any religion or caste should not be made.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, he said, "If a film is different from history and hurts sentiments of people of a particular religion or community it should be best avoided to be made."

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus, which is releasing today, has been embroiled into controversy since its inception.

While various Hindu and Rajput fringe outfits have raised objections over the epic drama, the Supreme Court has given a green signal to the film. The top court had set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the movie. Meanwhile, various fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena has gone on a rampage and is creating ruckus all over India demanding a ban on the film.(ANI)