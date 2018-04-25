Finally got justice, says Shahjahanpur victim's father

[India] Apr 25(ANI): Soon after self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was found guilty in a 2013 rape case on Wednesday morning, the victim's father expressed relief to finally get justice for the same.

The father sought strict punishment and hoped that the witnesses who were murdered also get justice.

"Asaram is convicted, we have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice," said the father.

In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of 15 August 2013. Asaram was arrested after the teenage girl had filed a complaint against him. The judgment in the case was pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, keeping in view the law and order in a situation in Rajasthan and neighbouring states. Earlier in the day, people were seen offering prayers at the godman's ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Punjab's Ludhiana for his acquittal. Asaram is also facing a trial in Gujarat for raping two Surat-based sisters. His son, Narayan Sai, is also an accused in the case. (ANI)