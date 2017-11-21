Finnish Foreign Minister arriving in India tomorrow

[India] Nov. 21 (ANI): Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini is arriving in India on Wednesday on a three-day visit.

He will participate in the opening ceremony of Global Conference on Cyber Space 2017 at Hotel Pullman, Aerocity on Thursday.

On Friday, Soini will meet his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj at Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan.

After meeting Swaraj, he will visit Gandhi Smriti.

In the evening, the Finnish Foreign Minister will address CyberDiplomacy4Peace at Global Conference on Cyber Space 2017 at Hotel Pullman, Aerocity.

He will leave for Finland on Saturday morning. (ANI)