FIR against Arnab Goswami, 2 others for abetting suicide

Mumbai: Arnab Goswami, and two others have been booked by Alibaug Police after the death of an interior designer. Anvay Naik (53) committed suicide on Saturday at his Alibaug residence by hanging himself.

A suicide note left behind by the deceased Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, states that he was forced to commit suicide as he was not paid his dues collectively amounting to Rs 5.40 crore by the three.

Naik and his mother were found dead at their farmhouse in Kavir village of Alibaug taluka, on Saturday around 8.30 am. Naik was found hanging from the ceiling on the first floor and his mother’s body was found on the ground floor on the bed. A police complaint was lodged by the victim's wife Akshata Naik, 48, who was at their Mumbai residence when the alleged suicide incident occurred.

As per the complaint, Naik runs an interior designing firm called Concorde Designs Private Limited. Naik had done architectural work for companies of the three accused. As per the FIR, Arnab Goswami of ARG Outlier of Republic TV has allegedly not paid dues of Rs 83 lakh for the Bombay Dyeing Studio Project, while Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia has allegedly not paid Rs 4 crore for his project at Andheri and Niteish Sarda, owner of Smart work, has allegedly not paid Rs 55 lakh for his projects at Magarpatta and Baner. Meanwhile, Republic TV issued a statement refuting the allegations. "Republic TV will take strict legal action against anyone indulging in such false propaganda. Republic TV would like to clarify that it had engaged the services of one Concorde Designs Private Limited sometime in December 2016. All amounts due and payable under the contract were paid by Republic TV to Concorde Designs. The details of payment, including cheque numbers, amounts, dates of payment, related correspondence and documentation are available with Republic TV. All such details and evidence will be given to the appropriate authorities as and when required. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Naiks family," read the statement. "Certain vested interest groups are running a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against Republic TV by exploiting a tragic event involving the unfortunate demise of Anvay Naik," the channel added.