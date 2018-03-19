FIR against Ashwini Choubey's son for inciting communal violence

[India], Mar 19 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Arijit Shashwat, son of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey and others on Monday, in connection with a communal clash that broke in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

They have been accused of inciting violence in Bhagalpur.

A procession organised by Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of Hindu New Year triggered a communal clash in Nathnagar area of Bhagalpur on March 17. The procession that comprised of workers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and Bajrang Dal was led by Shashwat.

The procession passed through a 15-km route that included several Muslim-dominated areas. As per reports, the clash began in Medni Chowk a Muslim dominated area, when there was a stone pelting at the procession. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in the area owing to the communal tension. (ANI)