FIR against Assamese singer Zubeen Garg for ‘disrespecting’ Bharat Ratna

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Sunday for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ the Bharat Ratna.

The FIR has been filed at the Lanka Police Station. BJP’s state unit vice president Satya Ranjan Borah had filed the complaint against the singer for apparently ‘disrespecting’ and ‘insulting’ country’s highest civilian award and “hurting the sentiments” of people of India.

This comes after an audio clip surfaced on social media, in which Garg can be heard singing his new song 'Politics nokoriba bondhu' (Don’t do politics, friend) in which he has allegedly used unparliamentary words against the Bharat Ratna award.

Garg was the voice of BJP’s election campaign song in Assam in 2016. (ANI)