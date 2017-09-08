FIR against BJP MP for threatening police

[India], September 8 (ANI): A First information Report (FIR) has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for threatening Mangalore police.

Yesterday, Kumar had stopped policemen from doing their work during the BJP's 'Mangaluru Chalo' bike rally.

For a preventive step, the police had detained the party workers at Kadri Gorakshanatha hall.

The MP had also threatened to shut down Mangalore if saffron party leaders were not freed.

A video of Kumar threatening the police for detaining the BJP workers went viral.

The Mangalore police have registered an FIR under IPC section 353. (ANI)