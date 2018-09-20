FIR against Delhi ACP over rape accusation

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Additional Commissioner of Delhi Police Ramesh Dahiya for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Last month, the woman lodged a rape complaint at Sadar Bazar Police station against Dahiya, claiming that the cop had developed physical intimacy with her and promised to marry her when he was the Station House Officer at Sadar Bazar. They allegedly also have a son.

The victim also alleged that Dahiya molested her minor daughter, and kidnapped the son born of Dahiya.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said, "A complaint has come to Sadar Bazar police station regarding rape and molestation against an ACP. A case has been registered under 376, 328, 506, 363 of IPC and the POCSO Act. The case has also been transferred to the crime branch." (ANI)