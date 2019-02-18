FIR against former JNUSU leader Shehla Rashid for indulging in 'rumour mongering'

[India], Feb 18 (ANI: Dehradun Police on Monday said to have registered a first information report (FIR) against former JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) leader Shehla Rashid for allegedly trying to incite “a community to commit offence, indulging in wanton vilification and provoking someone to breach peace” in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in J&K on February 14.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti told ANI: “An FIR under Sections 505 (to incite any class or community to commit any offence against any other class or community), 153 (indulge in wanton vilification or attacks), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Shehla Rashid at Prem Nagar police station.” “She had tweeted about Kashmiri students in the city,” added Kukreti.

Rashid is accused of circulating a message on social media On February 16, stating that about 15-20 Kashmiri girls were “trapped” in a hostel at Dolphin College in Dehradun with a mob demanding their expulsion from the institute. Police were quick to intervene and salvage the situation. Rashid stated in her tweet on Saturday evening: “15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now, as an angry mob outside demands that they be expelled from the hostels. This is in Dolphin institute. Police is present but unable to disperse the mob (sic).” As many as 40 jawans of CRPF were killed when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Awantipora area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. (ANI)