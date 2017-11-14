FIR against Indian Coast Guard for firing at fishermen

[India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Mandapam Coastal Security group on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Indian Coast Gaurd (ICG) for allegedly firing at Rameswaram fishermen.

The Rameswaram fishermen alleged that the ICG had opened fire at them on Monday, however, the latter denied it.

The ICJ also added that no injuries or bruises have been inflicted by any of its personnel by firing as alleged.

Meanwhile, the Rameswaram Fishermen Association passed three resolutions against the ICG.

The resolutions demanded immediate action against the culprits and compensation for the injured victims. The FIR has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Section 27(1) of the Arms Act, 1959. (ANI)