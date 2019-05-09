FIR against Indore BJP candidate for violating the MCC

[India], May 09 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against BJP candidate Ashok Lalwani for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

On April 29, the day when he filed his nominations, Lalwani had allegedly offered a cloth with BJP symbol inked on it while praying in Ganesh Temple in Khajrana. A notice was issued to him after Congress complained against his act.

"BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani had offered a cloth with party symbols inked on it in the Ganesh Temple. A case has been lodged against him under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988," Khajrana SHO Preetam Singh Thakur said while talking to ANI on Wednesday.

According to SDM Rakesh Sharma, the case was lodged as per the directions of District Election Officer Lokesh Kumar Jatav. (ANI)