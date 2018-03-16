FIR against JNU prof for molestation

[India], March 16 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against a professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for allegedly sexually abusing the female students in class.

The professor has been identified as Atul Johri, who teaches life science at the university.

A group of nine students have been protesting against the professor for the past days in the campus.

The FIR has been lodged on the basis of complaint from seven out of the nine protesting students in the national capital's Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Police have been investing the case under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)