FIR against Sukhbir Badal, others for beating Congress worker

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): An FIR was filed against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and a few unknown persons on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a Congress worker during the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

The complainant, Jatinderpal Singh (55), alleged that he was beaten up by a group of SAD workers in Fazilka district's Kilianwali village during the polling.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and others of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The voting for the 22 Zila Parishad and 150 panchayat samitis took place on Wednesday in 17,268 polling booths. As many as 2,900 Panchayat Samiti members will be elected in the polls. The counting for the votes is scheduled on September 22. (ANI)