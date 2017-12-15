FIR against Telangana BJP MLA for inciting communal hatred

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telanagana MLA Raja Singh, Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik and others on Friday for instigating hatred towards other communities.

Confirming the FIR, Alok Kumar, IGP Kalaburagi told ANI, "FIR has been registered against BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik and others for unlawful assembly, display of arms and for promoting enmity towards other communities."

In the video that is going viral, it is examined that some of them are seen displaying swords in public and Mr Raja Singh Thakur is seen making controversial statement, adds the official.

"The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143, 145, 147, 153 (A) and Indian Arms Act Section 25," added IGP Alok Kumar. (ANI)