FIR against Uttarakhand CM's OSD in corruption case

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): A case of corruption has been registered against JC Khulbe, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) attached with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Dehradun on Wednesday.

Khulbe is accused of impropriety of public money amounting to Rs 70 lakh, which is meant for central schemes.

In a case pertaining to scam in the Agricultural department of the state government, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Dehradun Manindra Kumar Pandey has issued relevant orders for registering a case against the OSD and one other officer, Omveer Singh, of the agriculture department.

It is alleged that in 2015, Khulbe, who was Land Conservation Officer at the time, had misappropriated public funds to the tune of Rs 70 lakh meant for the Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), a central government scheme. The CJM considered these charges as grievous and ordered the registration of an FIR against both the officials. Khulbe is accused of misappropriating lakhs of public money in connivance with Gram Pradhans and other officials. (ANI)