FIR filed against Congress MLA in rape case

[India], Feb. 2 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against Congress MLA Hemant Katare in connection with a rape case.

Earlier the police had registered an FIR by Katare against the alleged victim, who Katare claimed was blackmailing him.

According to the reports, the alleged victim is said to be a journalism student and was arrested by Bhopal crime branch on Katare's complain.

The woman had then written a letter to the jail's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) alleging that Katare had raped her.

Acting on the charges written in the letter, the woman police station filed an FIR in the case against MLA Katare. According to reports, Katare has gone 'underground' after the FIR was filed. (ANI)