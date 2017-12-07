FIR filed against Hedge for making derogatory comments against CM Siddaramaiah

[India], December 7 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde. He has been charged under sections 153 and 504, for allegedly making derogatory comments against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Hegde had earlier warned the people of Karnataka that Siddaramaiah may start celebrating Kasab (Ajmal Kasab) Jayanti as well.

Ajmal Kasab was the lone captured terrorist in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The attacks started on November 26 and lasted until November 29, killing 164 people and wounding 308 persons. Kasab was ultimately hanged on November 21, 2012 at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

The Union Minister castigated the Congress-led government for celebrating Tipu (Sultan) Jayanti on November 10 across the state "just to appease Muslim voters". Tipu Sultan was an 18th century ruler of Mysore, who had opposed the rule of British East India Company. He had fought four wars with the British by using rocket technology. Hegde wrote a letter to Siddaramaiah's secretary and the District Collector of Uttara Kannada district, asking them to not include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebrations, which was held on November 10. Earlier, descendant of Tipu Sultan, Sahabzada Mansoor Ali Tipu, had urged for a legal action against Hegde for his alleged "derogatory" comments against his forefather. He added that as a Union Minister, Hegde should not have made such irresponsible comments against a ruler, who is revered as a hero in Karnataka. He had even requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action and sack him from the post of the Union Minister. The Congress government views Tipu Sultan as a patriot, who fought against the British. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) views are completely different from those of the state government. They regard Tipu Sultan as a tyrant monarch and for his biasness and atrocities against Hindus. (ANI)