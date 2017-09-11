FIR filed against Ryan school Vasant Kunj branch

[India], Sept 11 (ANI): A complaint was filed on Monday against the Vasant Kunj branch of Ryan International School citing several security lapses.

Parents whose children are studying in the Vasant Kunj branch of Ryan International School filed a first information report in the Vasant Kunj Police station in this regard.

Parents mentioned several draw backs in their complaint.

In the FIR, it was mentioned that CCTV cameras were dysfunctional and that the hygiene of children was being compromised.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to look into the murder case of a seven-year-old Gurugram student yesterday pointed out serious security lapses in the school. The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified. The report by the investigative team also highlighted that the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly and were not installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers were expired. It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls. The report further said that there were no separate toilets for conductors and drivers and the wall behind the school remained unfinished which easily allowed anyone to enter the school premises without permission. The report also added that a proper police verification of employees working at Ryan International School was not done by the school authorities. (ANI)