FIR filed in alleged assault of Delhi chief secretary

[India], Feb. 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint from Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in connection with the alleged assault case.

The FIR has been filed under sections 186 (obstructing a public servant from performing the duty), 353 (assaulting a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342, 504, 506(2) and 120b and 34.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Deependra Pathak said, "We have registered a case where it is said that yesterday late night Chief Secretary was called at the Chief Minister's residence where some MLAs were also present and Chief Secretary was assaulted. An investigation has begun".

For those unversed, the Delhi Chief Secretary was allegedly manhandled by a few Aam Aadmi Party MLAs at the Chief Minister's residence in presence of Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia. Earlier in the day, Prakash said that the incident was premeditated and conspired by them. He, in a statement, requested the Delhi police to take action as per law. He said the MLAs intended to "criminally intimidate, cause hurt with the motive to deter me from the discharge of my lawful duty and compel me to follow unlawful directions". In response to the incident, Home Minister Rajnath Singh held an urgent meeting with Prakash and demanded a report from Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.(ANI)