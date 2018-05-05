FIR lodged against JNU assistant professor for alleged sexual harassment

[India], May 5 (ANI): An FIR was lodged against Assistant Professor Rajbeer Singh of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Vasant Kunj Police Station for allegedly harassing a female student on February 9, 2018.

According to the female student, Rajbeer Singh- assistant professor at the Centre for Study in Science Policy and School of Social Sciences, had physically assaulted her and threatened her.

The female student alleged that the incident took place around 12 pm on February 9, 2018, when Rajbeer Singh beat her up and pushed her, which severely injured her neck and back. She claimed that the incident took place when she along with some other students of the University went to speak to the mentioned faculty to extend support for a University Strike but he lost his cool and started thrashing the students.

She further claimed that Rajbeer Singh threatened her of dire consequences if she mentioned the incident to anyone. She stated in her FIR, "There were about 15 people, including five security guards who are witness to this entire incident. I am in deep physical and mental pain and feel harassed and agonized," This is yet another case of sexual harassment in the University which was already rocked by several incidents of sexual harassments by professors which also led to several protests by the University students. (ANI)