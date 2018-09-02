FIR on Gurugram land grab case politically motivated: Hooda

New Delhi: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been named in an FIR filed in the Gurugram land grab case, claimed that the complaint was "politically motivated."

Speaking to ANI, Hooda said "This FIR is not filed by an independent person, but by a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself. The government is making such moves in order to divert the attention of people from their failures. This (BJP) government after coming to power in Haryana has not done anything to develop the state. They are taking such steps out of sheer frustration."

Furthermore, Hooda claimed that no preference was given to any individual in the allotment of land. "After coming to power, they (BJP) formed SN Dhingra Committee to probe the matter but could not find any solid evidence against any of us. I can assure you that when I was the chief minister, no illegal work or preference was given to any individual," he added. An FIR was filed against Hooda, businessman Robert Vadra, DLF Gurugram and Onkareshwar Properties, in Gurugram on Saturday alleging that Vadra's firm Sky Light Hospitality had purchased land in various places in Gurugram and sold them at exorbitant prices when Hooda was the chief minister. Speaking to media, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar assured that thorough investigation would be conducted into the matter and severe punishment would be given to those found guilty. "Our fight against corruption is on. Those found guilty will be punished, the probe is underway. This FIR, filed by a brave citizen, will also be thoroughly investigated," he added.