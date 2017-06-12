FIR registered after three killed in Panama ship-fishing boat collision in Kochi

[India], June 12 (ANI): An FIR has been registered under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the killing of three fishermen due to a collision between a Panama-based ship and a fishing boat.

On Sunday, at least three fishermen were killed after their boat collided with a ship from Panama off the Kochi coast yesterday.

The boat was hit by the ship from Panama, 'Amber', about 20 nautical miles off the Kochi coast.

"The Panama-based ship that hit fishing boat is now being brought to Kochi," Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh told ANI. (ANI)