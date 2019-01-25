FIR registered against ex-BSP MLA for announcing bounty for 'beheading' Sadhna Singh

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): An First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against former BSP legislator Vijay Yadav for allegedly announcing Rs 50 lakh bounty on BJP MLA Sadhna Singh for making a derogatory remark against BSP supremo Mayawati.

The FIR was registered in Civil Lines Police Station in Moradabad by a local BJP member Raju Kalra. Police said an investigation is underway in the matter.

Former BSP MLA from Thakurdwara Vijay Yadav has announced that he would give Rs 50 lakh to the person who beheads Sadhna Singh. This came after Sadhna Singh last week called former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati a “blot on womankind” and “worse than a eunuch,” while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by the Samajwadi Party workers at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995.

“BJP MLA Sadhna Singh should seek apology from Behenji (Mayawati) and women of the country, else we will protest. After collecting money from my supporters, I will give Rs 50 lakh to the person who will bring Sadhna Singh’s head to me,” said Yadav. Faced with criticisms from all quarters, BJP MLA from Mughalsarai, Sadhna Singh issued an apology, asserting that she did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments. (ANI)