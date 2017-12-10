FIR registered against Fortis Hospital

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the Health Department had registered an FIR in the Sushant Lok Police Station against the Fortis Hospital, in connection with the death of a seven-year-old girl suffering from Dengue.

"The Health Department has registered an FIR in the Sushant Lok Police Station against the Fortis Hospital. The death was caused due to sheer medical negligence," Vij told ANI.

Earlier, a committee formed by the Haryana Government found criminal negligence on the part of the hospital. The statement came after a committee of senior doctors, formed by the state government, gave its recommendations.

The committee also alleged several irregularities, including refusal of appropriate ambulance service to the patient, not following leave against medical advice (LAMA) protocol, and overcharging. The committee also found the Fortis Hospital guilty of overcharging for medicines and platelets and has sent a notice for cancellation of its blood bank's licence. Parents of the seven-year old girl, who died on November 21 of Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS), had alleged the Fortis Hospital for charging Rs 16 lakh for the 15-day treatment. The hospital, however, had denied the allegations. (ANI)