FIR registered against six Police personnel for thrashing youth

[India], May 12 (ANI): An FIR was registered on Saturday against more than six Delhi Police personnel after they allegedly thrashed a youth in Delhi's Rani Bagh area earlier this week.

In the FIR, the resident of Rani Bagh named Surendra Aggarwal alleged that on May 6, few policemen from Rani Bagh Police Station towed away his Scooty, which was standing outside his house.

Aggarwal claimed that when his younger son went to bring the Scooty back from the Police Station they policemen demanded Rs 200 from him and when he refused to do so, they increased the amount to Rs 1000.

When his son told the policemen that they are acting illegally, the police personal thrashed him brutally. Aggarwal in the FIR claimed that the policemen even thrashed his elder son when he went to rescue his brother and misbehaved with him and his wife. Earlier the Delhi Police had suspended six of the police personnel from its ranks after the case surfaced. (ANI)