Fire at Bandipur Tiger Reserve rages on

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): A major fire that broke out in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Chamarajanagar District on Saturday, continue to rage this morning.

Reportedly, hundreds of acres of forest area have been destroyed in the fire which has spread to the core area also. However, with fire spreading to the core forest area, huge damage and loss to the wildlife are also expected.

Strong wind is giving foresters, firemen, wildlife volunteers and villagers a tough time in bringing the blaze under control.

More details are awaited (ANI)