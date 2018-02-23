Fire at chemical factory in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla, rescue ops on

Hyderabad (Telangana): A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla industrial area, early on Friday morning.





"We got a call at 6.50 a.m. informing us about the fire. At least 40 fire officials have been sent for rescue operation," District fire officer Rangareddy, Harinath Reddy told ANI.





Reddy said that a total of six employees have been rescued, who have received severe injuries on their body.





The employees have been shifted to a private hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, the Industrial inspector has informed that 20 members were on duty when the fire took place.

The industrial inspector added that the main reason for the fire is due to an explosion in the reactor.

"We expect that the fire will be controlled in some time, as of now five workers who were stuck inside in the chemical company have been rescued," said Assistant District Fire Officer GV Prasad.

At least ten fire tenders are working to douse the flame.