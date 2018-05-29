Fire at CST rail yard under control

[India], May 29 (ANI): A fire that broke out in a train coach at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway yard, Mumbai has been doused off.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, a high-level enquiry committee of railway officials has been formed to investigate the incident.

"Fire has been doused off. Only one coach was damaged at the washing site of the CST yard. Officials are present at the site and an inquiry has been initiated. Local and long-distance train services will not be affected," said the PRO, Western Railway.

The fire broke out in the spare sleeper coach and was noticed at around 2:50 PM, and came under control at 3:35 PM. Before the arrival of fire brigade, adjoining coaches were shunted out and adjoining rake on nearby line was also moved out.(ANI)