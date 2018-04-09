Fire at Delhi shoe factory kills four labourers

[India] Apr 9 (ANI): Four labourers were killed after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in North West Delhi's Sultanpuri area on Monday.

According to reports, the blaze started at the Raja Park factory in Sultanpuri at around 6.35 a.m. There were around a dozen labourers inside the factory when the fire broke out.

Police authorities reached the spot after a receiving a call at 6:40 a.m. in the morning.

The labourers who lost their lives were in the age group of 17-20 years.

Mohammed Razi (20), Mohammed Shamu (17), Mahbub Barish (18) and Ayub (17) were the labourers who lost their lives in the incident.

A case has been registered under sections 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Currently, an investigation is underway. (ANI)