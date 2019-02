[India], Feb 13 (ANI): A fire broke out on Wednesday at the Shedrupling Monastery near Kais in Himachal Pradesh.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot and the present at the spot. No casualty has been reported till now.

The Dalai Lama had inaugurated in 2005 the Buddhist monastery, which is situated 31 km from Manali.

Further details are awaited in the mishap. (ANI)