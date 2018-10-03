Fire at Kolkata Medical College, no injuries

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): Patients admitted at Kolkata Medical College had to be moved to a safer place after a fire broke out in the hospital here on Wednesday.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far in the incident that took place in the early hours of the morning in the pharmacy located on the ground floor. Visuals showed patients sitting on a pavement and an old woman being whisked away on a wheelchair from the building.

Ten fire engines rushed to the spot. Firefighting operation is underway.

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee arrived at the spot and said, "The firefighters are trying to find out the cause of the fire. They are working hard to douse the flames. There is thick smoke in the area. Everything will be under control in a short span of time. All the patients have been taken out safely and their treatment is going on." More details are awaited into the incident. Last month, a massive blaze engulfed the Bagri Market in the heart of the city, which took firefighters more than 30 hours to douse. No casualties were reported. (ANI)