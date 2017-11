[India], November 20 (ANI): At least three people have been killed and several others are likely to be trapped under debris after a massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory near Ludhiana's Sufia Chowk.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been carrying out the rescue and search operations at the spot.

The fire broke at around 8 am in the morning and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)