Fire breaks out near Kamala mills in Mumbai

Last Updated: Sat, Dec 29, 2018 09:00 hrs

A fire broke out at in an under construction building near Kamala mills compound in Mumbai on Saturday.

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

No casualty or injury has been reported as yet.

More detail are awaited. (ANI)

