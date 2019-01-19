Fire breaks at Kumbh Mela, no causalities reported

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at the ongoing Kumbh Mela here in Prayagraj on Saturday evening but no casualities have been reported yet.

The fire, which broke out at a Kalpavasi camp in Sector 13 at the Mela caused damage to one pandal (tent) but no injuries or loss of life have been reported.

Soon after the fire broke out, fire tenders were immediately pressed to action to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second fire, which broke out less than a week after the festival began.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the Digambar Akhada camp on Monday on the eve of the Kumbh Mela. Around 10 ambulances and an air ambulance were also rushed to the spot. Nodal Officer, Disaster Management, Dr Rishi Sahay said the fire broke out after a cylinder blast occurred in the tent. "No casualties have been reported so far," he told ANI. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela that will end on March 4 is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate. It is believed that taking a dip in the holy Sangam water, a confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers would pave the way for salvation. (ANI)