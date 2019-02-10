Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in Kirti Nagar furniture market around 4 in the morning on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.
More details awaited. (ANI)
