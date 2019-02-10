  1. Sify.com
  4. Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

Last Updated: Sun, Feb 10, 2019 07:45 hrs

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in Kirti Nagar furniture market around 4 in the morning on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.

10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. 

More details awaited. (ANI)

