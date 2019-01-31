Fire breaks out at Hyderabad exhibition, over 100 stalls gutted

[India], Jan 31 (ANI): More than 100 stalls were gutted in a massive fire that broke out due to short circuit at the All India Industrial Exhibition here at Nampally on Wednesday evening.

While the losses incurred in property are yet to be estimated, no casualties or serious injuries have been reported except a couple of persons receiving minor injuries.

Fire came under control after a dozen fire tenders and water tankers were deployed to douse the flame.

“The fire broke due to short circuit; more than 100 shops have been gutted. There are no casualties. Fire is under control now,” said Musharraf Farooqi, Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Telangana Home Minister said that a survey would be conducted for the estimation of loss of property, adding that the government will extend all possible help to the stall owners. “No casualties have been reported. A large amount of property has been gutted in the fire. We will conduct a survey on the loss and help the stall owners. Fire agency and police are doing their duty,” said Ali. A stall owner whose stall was gutted in the fire claimed that fire tenders reached the spot after 45 minutes. “Fire engines have reached here after 45 minutes. By then my stall was completely gutted by fire. Many other stalls of dry fruits and clothes were also completely ruined,” said Mohammad Imran. (ANI)