Ahmedabad: A major fire broke out in the simulator of the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday.

Around 25 fire tenders fought the blaze. The complex is a major research and development centre of the ISRO.

A security officer was rushed to a hospital for asphyxiation.

"The fire was reported around 1:30 PM by a CISF officer," Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey told IANS. "The exact cause of the fire is not yet known."